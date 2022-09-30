Disney+ Screening Hocus Pocus 2, Werewolf by Night, and More at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Fans are immensely excited to check out the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 when it premieres later this month, but with the film being a Disney+ original, most viewers will be relegated to watching it on their TVs at home, though fans in the Los Angeles area will be able to see not only the sequel, but also the original, on a big screen at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In addition to a double-feature event, Disney+ will also be screening The Nightmare Before Christmas and select episodes of Marvel Studios TV series to get audiences into the spirit of the spooky season. You can check out the full details of the events below before they are held in October.

Per press release, "Disney+ is taking over the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery from October 7th-8th for a special Hallowstream outdoor screen event, treating fans in Los Angeles to some of the Hallowstream collection's most wicked offerings. Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 will screen on October 7th; The Nightmare Before Christmas and a special Marvel Studios Double Feature -- WandaVision – Episode 6: 'All-New Halloween Special' & Werewolf by Night will screen on October 8th. Attendees will also enjoy Smorgasburg-curated bites as well as themed pre-show activities and photo moments."

Reservations are free and required for attendance. Space is limited and reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to enjoy the outdoor screenings.

Reservations open to the public beginning Monday, September 26th at 10 am PT here: https://www.showclix.com/event/disney-plus-hallowstream.

Fans who can't make it to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery screenings can tune in to tricks and treats for all ages on the Halloween Collection on Disney+, offering iconic library favorites as well as thrilling new Originals.

WHAT: Disney+ Hallowstream Screenings at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

WHEN: Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th

Friday, October 7th

Hocus Pocus – 5 p.m. PT

Hocus Pocus 2 - 9:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 8th

The Nightmare Before Christmas - 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Marvel Studios Double Feature: WandaVision & Werewolf by Night - 9:30 p.m. PT

9:30 p.m. PT Doors open 90 minutes prior to each screening.

WHERE: Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Fairbanks Lawn

6000 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th. Werewolf by Night premieres on October 7th.

