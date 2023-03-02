Hocus Pocus Star Bette Midler Weighs in on Possible Third Film

It took 30 years for Hocus Pocus to get a follow-up film, which saw the returns of original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, though if you're hoping for updates on a potential third film, don't count on them from Midler, who is just as in the dark about the franchise as fans are. Midler and her costars have previously shared their passion for the characters and the success of Hocus Pocus 2 would make it seem like Disney+ would want to continue the series, but Midler's remarks make it sound as though it isn't a top priority of the streamer as far as she knows.

When asked by E! News about getting a third film, Midler replied, "I'm not sure. Everything is weird. I don't know, maybe. Who knows?"

While this reaction doesn't rule out the possibility of Hocus Pocus 3, the response of "everything is weird, I don't know" definitely doesn't sound promising. Were these comments to have been made deeper in the throes of the pandemic when the various safety protocols more prevalent years ago, her confusion would be more understandable, but with so many projects of varying scope and scale being filmed without major setbacks, it's unclear what Midler would be describing as "weird."

Prior to the release of the film, Midler expressed her envy over other performers who have long-running franchises, with her more recent comments possibly hinting that the challenges are purely behind-the-scenes issues as opposed to a lack of interest.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed to Entertainment Weekly back in September. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

