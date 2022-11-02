Hocus Pocus Producer Teases Spinoff Possibilities

Nearly 30 years after audiences first met the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, they returned for Hocus Pocus 2, though the film also introduced audiences to all-new characters, with producer Adam Shankman teasing that these new characters could be laying the groundwork for where the series could go in the future. Understandably, the Sanderson sisters are an integral component of the franchise, but Shankman noted that the complex nature of these new heroes could be explored in spinoffs if the core Hocus Pocus narrative opts to rely on the famous witches as opposed to the heroes they set their sights on. Both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are currently streaming on Disney+.

"[Director] Anne [Fletcher] I think handled that really, really beautifully," Shankman shared with The Hollywood Reporter last month about Becca's trajectory, as pointed out by Bloody Disgusting. "We went back and forth on how that was going to work, if it was going to work, forever, and Anne was just like, 'This is what we're going to do.' And I think it's great. And it creates a lot of excitement about potential spinoffs."

While fans had to wait three decades to get a sequel to the original film, the current popularity of the franchise and the success of the sequel on Disney+ could see follow-up adventures be developed much more quickly than it took for Hocus Pocus 2 to be realized. If a follow-up is developed sooner rather than later, star Bette Midler already confirmed that she's open to reprising her role of Winifred Sanderson.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed to Entertainment Weekly back in September. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

