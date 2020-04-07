Horror Fans Get in Heated Debates Over Franchise “Keep Three” Meme

You’ve no doubt seen the latest meme making the rounds this week wherein a grid of nine related choices are presented and you’re then prompted to only be able to choose three. Star Wars, ’90s Nickelodeon cartoons, and so many more are being put up against each other and now the Sophie’s Choice game has come to the world of horror. It all started when esteemed horror magazine Fangoria tweeted the meme, saying “you can only keep 3,” posting a photo that includes: Carrie White from Brian De Palma’s Stephen King adaptation, Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series, Chucky from Child’s Play, Ghostface from Scream, and Samara/Sadako from The Ring/Ringu.

you can only keep 3: pic.twitter.com/mHTjZkyAwB — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) April 6, 2020

This has naturally divided the horror community with the majority of replies noting a love for the slasher villains, mostly Michael, Freddy, Jason, and Chucky. Some love is out there for Texas’ own Bubba and California’s Ghostface, but the support of the slashers runs deep on Twitter dot com apparently. Sadly there was little love for 70s classics like Carrie and The Exorcist which are almost assuredly greater than their 80s counterparts.

See for yourself which of these icons of horror are being talked about most below! What’s your favorite out of the options? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Unholy Trinity

The Unholy Trinity stays, no contest. Michael, Jason & Freddy, they’re the modern Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s monster & Dracula. Chucky, Ghostface, Leatherface, etc. they’re great, but they’re not as iconic, they’re like Universal’s second wave, with Creature & Invisible Man. https://t.co/8hLqei7ksG — SicSexSix [{sic} is the way] (@SicSexSix) April 6, 2020

The slashers win

Michael because i’m a biased bitch, Ghostface and toss up between Jason and Freddy. Anyway slashers win. (Leatherface is okay.) https://t.co/QiCulSerU8 — Watch Kingdom on Netflix or else (@sirdamienstan) April 7, 2020

Well at least you’re being honest

Keep Leatherface, Ghostface and that scary bitch from The Ring.

Please get rid of Michael Myers that dude scares the crap out of me. https://t.co/Ia8Ee1B4Wa — Rachel #Stay home (@Tinkertot2005) April 7, 2020

shots fired

leatherface, michael myers, and jason despite the fact that most of the friday the 13th movies are ass https://t.co/EseBTZKCS0 — 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@wqosu) April 6, 2020

He wasn’t a choice but go off

Pinhead.

Pinhead.

Pinhead.



For all three, the rest can be tossed. https://t.co/bvMsXtTMjo — Annabella xx 👽 (@RageQuitGirl) April 7, 2020

The phone call is coming from inside the house.

By keep, do you mean… in my house? Because I would not like to keep any of them in my house. https://t.co/e0sjG2uy7w — Nadia Bulkin (@nadiabulkin) April 6, 2020

One good Leatherface movie is better than every Jason, yeah I said it

Carrie has had a single good film, Leatherface has had a single good film, Samara has had a single good film, Chucky and Ghostface have had a couple of good films, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger have all had several good films. Going with them. — Critical Thinging (@ThingLB) April 7, 2020

No matter who wins, we lose

this is hard af. No matter who you pick, you’re wrong. I gotta go with Michael, Freddie, Chucky. https://t.co/9dZAYW9hgU — Greg the 🐐 (@KnnyBlnknshp) April 6, 2020

Scream’s Jamie Kennedy sounds off!

Chunky, Freddy and obviously Ghosty. https://t.co/0D15gJOpmm — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) April 7, 2020

Keep ’em