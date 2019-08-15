Get Ready for The Purge Funko Pops

The Purge began as a 2013 cult horror flick about a state-sanctioned yearly event in America where all violent crimes are legal for a period of 12 hours. Flash forward to 2019, and the franchise is expected to release its fifth and final film on July 10th, 2020. Not only that, a second season of the TV series will debut on the USA Network this fall.

In other words, the concept of The Purge has definitely become something of a cultural phenomenon – albeit a disturbing one. So it’s no surprise that Funko finally came knocking. A wave of The Purge Funko Pops is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for November. The lineup includes the following figures:

The Purge: Election Year Lady Liberty Pop Figure

The Purge: Election Year Freakbride Pop Figure

The Purge: Election Year The Big Pig Pop Figure

The Purge: Election Year Betsy Ross Pop Figure

The Purge: Anarchy The Waving God Pop Figure

In related news, heavy metal and horror legend Rob Zombie recently got his own Funko Pop as well. The figure is officially in the Pop Rocks lineup thanks to his work as a musician with White Zombie and as a solo artist, but these days he’s known directing horror films like House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and the upcoming 3 From Hell.

If you want to add the Rob Zombie Pop figure to your collection, pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. As for 3 From Hell, the film is slated to arrive in September.

