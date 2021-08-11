I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series First Look Released

✖

A first look at the new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series has been released by Amazon Prime - and you can check it out below! The new set of photos released by People shows the cast of the new series, as well as some iconic imagery recreated from the original 1997 film (based on the famous Lois Duncan novel), which is a cult classic of '90s horror, and helped make stars out of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. The new cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer is now stepping into the spotlight - get a look at them below:

(Photo: MICHAEL DESMOND/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

This new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series will be eight episodes long and will move the setting to Hawaii and a different set of characters than the original film. The synopsis from Amazon states that the series will be "a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise — in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night."

Showrunner Sara Goodman sat down with PEOPLE to talk about creating I Know What You Did Last Summer for 2021, teasing what it means for a group of people to keep this kind of deep secret in the age where everything can be shared over social media:

"With all the social media exposure, it feels impossible to keep a secret right now," Goodman explained. "Yet, what we see are only half-truths about who people really are. This wasn't the dynamic when the novel or the movie came out. It's a lot harder to discern the truth in 2021!... There's more than just the mystery of who's after them. It's very much a mystery of who they really are."

For fans of the original film, hoping to see the new series pay homage, Goodman lets it be known some fun references are coming:

"It's a fresh start. That said, we scattered some Easter eggs throughout the series which should be fun for the fans of the movie to discover."

I Know What You Did Last Summer will star Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, and Bill Heck. The first four episodes premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.