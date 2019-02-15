‘I Like Scary Movies’ Installation Offering Immersive ‘IT,’ ‘The Shining,’ and ‘The Lost Boys’ Experiences

The all-new immersive experience “I Like Scary Movies” is coming to Los Angeles, California and will allow participants to enter the worlds of the IT saga, The Shining, Beetlejuice, The Lost Boys, and A Nightmare on Elm Street like never before.

Per press release, “‘I Like Scary Movies‘ is the experience that all scary movie fans have been dreaming of – a groundbreaking immersive art installation that is a true celebration of some of the most beloved horror films. This is a unique opportunity for fans to interact and enjoy the films that they love in a completely new way with amazing photo opportunities to share with their friends. Come play with us as we take you back to The Shining, where you can ‘sink’ into the infamous carpet from the Overlook hotel, before wandering through Beetlejuice’s graveyard on your way to the Netherworld Waiting Room. Feel the fear as you enter Freddy’s boiler room from A Nightmare on Elm St. and then revisit The Lost Boys on your way to Pennywise’s lair. After all, we all float down here. When you visit ‘I Like Scary Movies,’ you enter a multi-sensory experience where you can see, hear, feel and smell the environment. Don’t miss out on the first stop of our tour, opening April 2019 in Los Angeles.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The art installation was created by Maximillian, who previously delivered fans experiences inspired by Wonder Woman, Snakes on a Plane, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“Our goal was to create an experience where fans could take their time to engage with the fantastical worlds of scary movies that have shaped their fandom,” Maximillian explained. “We want them to be able to take a deep creative dive into some of their favorite movies in a way that is fun, engaging, artistic, and memorable, allowing them to really explore and enjoy the thrill of it all. The Warner Bros. Consumer Products team has been incredibly supportive of our vision and we can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

Tickets for the experience are $39.

For ticketing information, please visit the official website and be sure to sign up for the newsletter for details on exclusive collectibles, private bookings and VIP access, special events, and more.

Between all the various ways fans are able to celebrate their devotion to a scary movie, this new experience sounds like it could be one of the most fun and most horrifying events you could take part in.

