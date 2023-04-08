Interview With the Vampire Begins Production on Season 2

Production has begun on the second season of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire. On Friday, AMC's official social media accounts for their Anne Rice's Immortal Universe — which currently consists with Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches — shared a photo of a clap board with the caption "Sois prêt, production of season 2 of Interview With the Vampire has begun." The production is currently filming in Prague with production also scheduled to take place in both Paris and New Orleans as work on the season continues. You can check out the Twitter version of the post for yourself in the image below.

Sois prêt, production of season 2 of #InterviewWithTheVampire has begun. pic.twitter.com/9wAAtHRrjU — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@Immortal_AMC) April 7, 2023

Season 1 of Interview With the Vampire left off with Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) heading off to Europe having left Lestat (Sam Reid) for dead. However, the change of scenery isn't the only change that viewers will get in Season 2. It was announced last week that Bass will not be returning to the role of Claudia. Delainey Hayles will take on the role instead.

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I'm unable to return to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire for the second season," Bass said in a statement. "Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans."

"Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire," a spokesperson for AMC said in a statement. "For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best."

What to expect in Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire.

Interview With the Vampire ended on a bit of a cliffhanger last month with Lestat (Sam Reid) gravely injured and left for dead by Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) before they headed off to Europe — but there was also a big reveal in the present day when Rashid (Assad Zaman) turned out to be the vampire Armand. Recently, series showrunner Rolin Jones spoke about what fans can expect when the series returns for its second season.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones told AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining form it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

He continued, "We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!"

Season 1 of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+. Season 2 does not yet have an anticipated release date.