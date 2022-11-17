Interview With the Vampire Star Jacob Anderson Reveals What He Kept From Set (Exclusive)

AMC's Interview With the Vampire recently concluded its first season on the network bringing to television a unique reimagining of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name. For those involved, making the series was very much a labor of love as they created Rice's much-loved world and characters for the screen so it should come as no surprise that the actors had a personal connection to their work. Bailey Bass, Sam Reid, and Jacob Anderson have all spoken previously about reading and studying Rice's work and how much the novels have come to mean to them, and in a recent interview, Anderson revealed that there is a specific — and somewhat surprising — item from the set that he took home after filming the first season.

Speaking with ComicBook.com about the season's penultimate episode "Like Angels Put in Hell by God", Anderson not only discussed filming the scene set in the 1970s when Louis de Pointe du Lac first met Daniel Molloy, but that he took the American Express card with Louis' name on it used in that scene home with him.

"As an Anne Rice fan, I was like, we're quite literally in the book and it almost felt like, even though Louis' behavior is kind of different it felt like I was suddenly there," Anderson said. "I was in the prologue of the first novel. And that was just really exciting."

In the scene Anderson is talking about, Louis encounters a young Daniel (Luke Brandon Field) in a bar in San Francisco in the 1970s. During their conversation, Louis puts down his credit card to pay for drinks and Anderson says that card is something he kept.

"I have the American Express card. I have that in my office," he said. "It was the only thing that Rolin wanted from the whole thing, and I have it."

Anderson isn't the only Interview star who kept something rather personal from the series' set, either. Lestat actor Reid told Variety that he ended up keeping the white costume he wore for the season finale — a costume that ended up covered in blood in the episode's Mardi Gras Massacre — surmising he became attached to it.

"God knows why, maybe because I'm so attached to it," Reid said. "I was constantly going back into it with the blood put all over me."

Has Interview With the Vampire been renewed?

The critically acclaimed series has already been renewed for a second season.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud. From the set build to production design, costumes, and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

Episodes of Interview With the Vampire are now streaming on AMC+.