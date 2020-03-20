The Invisible Man Is Now Available On-Demand

Due to the threat of COVID-19, people around the world are self-quarantining and many businesses have shut down, including movie theaters. With tons of movies being pushed back and people not being able to go out to the theater, movie-goers are looking for alternatives. Thankfully, there have been some exciting early releases on digital, including films that were released in theaters within the last month. As of today, that includes The Invisible Man. The Universal Pictures movie was released in theaters on February 28th and opened to $29 million at the box office. Since the movie was unable to complete its run at the theater, it’s now available to watch from the comfort of your home (See on Amazon / VUDU / iTunes)

In The Invisible Man, after managing to escape her emotionally and physically abusive boyfriend, Elisabeth Moss‘ Cecilia is informed that, just a few weeks later, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) has seemingly killed himself and left a fortune to her. A series of bizarre occurrences begin to unfold around her, leading Cecilia to suspect that Adrian’s skill in the world of optics has allowed him to fake his death, unlocking the key to invisibility while, despite events growing more and more violent, no one believes Cecilia.

It’s a story that has gone over well with critics and audiences alike. The film presently has a Certified Fresh 91% percent on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer and a solid 88% percent Audience Score with many critics also praising Moss’ performance. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh also had praise for the film, citing the film’s exploration of cultural horrors and thrilling narrative as a “rollercoaster ride of terror”.

“While The Invisible Man follows in the footsteps of more recent horror efforts like The Babadook, Get Out, and Midsommar with its exploration of real-world emotional and cultural horrors with a thrilling narrative, it also works just as well as a rollercoaster ride of terror, quickly getting under your skin and refusing to let go even after the credits have rolled,” he wrote.

Many people have taken to Twitter today to discuss the fact that The Invisible Man is now available on-demand. Here are some of the latest tweets from movie fans…

#TheInvisibleMan is now available to rent on VOD. If you got to see it in theaters now is the perfect time to see it again and for those who haven't you must check it out. It's one of the best movies this year and very very scary

With every movie postponed, congrats to the only Oscar nominees and winners



Best Actress — Elisabeth Moss in #TheInvisibleMan



Best Animated Film — #Onward

Gonna rent movies I would have watched in cinemas if not for the end of everything. #TheInvisibleMan now on-demand.

