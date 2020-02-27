The Invisible Man, The Exorcist, and More Horror Hits Exiting HBO Max in April

✖

With a new month right around the corner, not only can movie fans expect a variety of new titles becoming available on streaming services, this also means that some titles will be departing, which is the case with HBO Max. While critically acclaimed and fan-favorite films like The Invisible Man and The Exorcist are currently available to subscribers, this won't be the case in the near future. Whether you were hoping to check out some beloved horror films for the first time or wanted to revisit those unsettling stories without paying rental fees, you'll want to check out the below titles before they leave the service on April 30th.

The following titles will be leaving HBO Max on April 30th:

An American Werewolf in London

The Exorcist

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes II

The Invisible Man (2020)

Ma

Open Water

Since 2017 and the announcement of a "Dark Universe" of shared Universal Monster reboots, fans were apprehensive about how such reboots would fare. When The Invisible Man debuted early last year, it quickly earned immense praise from fans and critics alike, with the film going on to become one of the best-reviewed horror films of the year. This resulted in a number of other Universal Monster reboots being announced, leaving fans to wonder if this could lead to an Invisible Man sequel.

"Well, I'll say this, I never — [producer] Jason [Bum] knows this about me — I never think about sequels when I'm making a film because it's so hard to make one good movie, so I feel like it's an impossible task to start thinking about what it's going to spin off into," Whannell shared with ComicBook.com. "And I have made movies that have spawned many sequels, writing the first Saw movie, and Insidious, so probably, to the viewer, it may seem like I'm thinking in terms of franchises, but I never am. Ever, ever, ever. And this is that. So, I don't know, but I know that Jason wants to know where it's going."

Also revealed last year were reports that a new entry in The Exorcist was being developed with 2018's Halloween director David Gordon Green involved in some capacity. While the concept was reimagined for two seasons of a TV series, the last film in The Exorcist franchise came in 2005.

Stay tuned for updates on HBO Max's library.

