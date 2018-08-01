First ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Set Video Surfaces Online

IT: Chapter Two is currently in production, and fans have been eating up every leak or official teaser coming from the set. Today we have the first IT: Chapter Two set video to share – check it out below!

Given the new time period that Chapter Two is set in (about 30 years after the first film), this is clearly a flashback scene to young Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher) and young Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) taking a stroll together with their bikes. The scene looks like an intimate character interaction moment, which is actually pretty important to IT: Chapter Two‘s overall storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second volume of Stephen King‘s novel finds the Losers Club now grown into adulthood and having gone their separate ways in life. However, the return of Pennywise the Clown prompts one of the Losers still living in Derry, Maine, to contact the others, as per the pact they made as kids. While the adult Losers feel compelled to return to their hometown, they can’t fully recall what happened during their first encounter with Pennywise as kids. In order to recover their memories, and re-establish the bond of friendship that helped them beat the monster, The adult Losers must tour various spots in Derry in order to trigger their memories, so that they can get Pennywise, before It gets them.

The adult versions of Bill and Beverly will be played by James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain, and will be interesting to see how their relationship as adult plays onscreen – compared to the hapy little memory we’re seeing here.

IT: Chapter Two will be in theaters on September 6, 2019.