IT: Chapter Two Cast Teases Arrival of New Trailer With Creepy Balloon Posts

In 2017, IT became one of the most successful films of the year, taking in more than $700 million worldwide, a feat made all the more impressive by its dark and disturbing subject matter. The movie was adapted from one of Stephen King‘s most beloved novels, so it wasn’t a complete surprise that it was such a success, but with the story previously being adapted into a miniseries in 1990, fans were apprehensive about how this new adaptation would compare. The sprawling nature of the storyline required the narrative to be broken up into two films, with the stars of the upcoming chapter taking to social media to tease the arrival of the first trailer for IT: Chapter Two.
Director Andy Muschietti returned to helm the sequel, which stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Faces both fresh and familiar made posts on Instagram to build excitement, ranging from direct references to the trailer to posting seemingly innocuous pictures that featured hidden red balloons, an iconic visual from both the book and the previous film.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check out the posts that are teasing audiences about the first IT: Chapter Two trailer before the movie hits theaters on September 6th.
Director Andy Muschietti
View this post on Instagram
Producer Barbara Muschietti
View this post on Instagram
Author Stephen King
Looking forward to IT CHAPTER 2? You should be. I’ve seen it, and it’s terrific. The trailer is coming Thursday, at noon. You’ll float.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 7, 2019
Finn Wolfhard
View this post on Instagram
Smile for the camera? Ok, not smile. Like this? Can we get going? Wait, what? There’s what??WHAT?!?
James McAvoy
View this post on Instagram
Jaeden Martell
View this post on Instagram
Isaiah Mustafa
View this post on Instagram
When the dungeon master catches you outside on the phone during a D&D game. #brb #busted
Chosen Jacobs
View this post on Instagram
Jessica Chastain
Sophia Lillis
View this post on Instagram
Jay Ryan
View this post on Instagram
Jeremy Ray Taylor
View this post on Instagram
Kicking it rainbow style. #soccer #soccerskills #dribblingmoves #rainbowkick #team #seasonsover
James Ransone
View this post on Instagram
Jack Dylan Grazer
View this post on Instagram
Andy Bean
View this post on Instagram
Wyatt Oleff
View this post on Instagram