SpongeBob Celebrates IT CHAPTER TWO Release With Free Balloon Day

With $91 million at the domestic box office this past weekend alone, it’s safe to say that IT CHAPTER TWO is a bit of a pop culture phenomenon. The R-rated sequel might be pretty terrifying, but it looks like even a beloved Nickelodeon show got in on the fun. Over the weekend, the official Twitter account for SpongeBob SquarePants posted their own parody of CHAPTER TWO, with SpongeBob and Patrick channeling Pennywise and his iconic red balloon on Free Balloon Day.

we all float down here… on Free Balloon Day! pic.twitter.com/yUXqBjH9wm — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) September 6, 2019

Of course, the tweet in and of itself is a reference to the SpongeBob Season 2 episode “Life of Crime”, in which SpongeBob and Patrick think they are rebelling against society by stealing and popping a balloon. Unbeknownst to the duo, it was already National Free Balloon Day, which made their attempt at crime not so interesting.

Those who have seen CHAPTER TWO know that the final film is much more terrifying, as it brings the adaptation of Stephen King’s epic saga to a close. Even then, the popularity of the franchise has made the film’s creative team not completely rule out the possibility of a sequel or spinoff down the line.

“Post-credit scenes a la Marvel normally have a very distinct function, which is to tease people about a future movie,” director Andy Muschietti recently explained. “But yeah, this is, like, the idea that this is over.”

“I’m sure there’s interest [in a sequel or spinoff],” Gary Dauberman, who wrote both IT films, explained in a previous interview. “But I gotta say, we want to be respectful to the material of the book. I don’t think anybody’s over there, in fact I know there’s no one over there going ‘Hey, let’s definitely do this and we could tell this story of what happened at the beaver trapping camp,’ or whatever.”

“To answer your question I think there is room to build on the mythology of IT because IT has been around from the beginning of time, but I don’t know if there are any plans for it,” Dauberman added. “I was just very happy to tackle the book.”

IT CHAPTER TWO is in theaters now.