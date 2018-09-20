‘IT: Chapter Two’: Pennywise Frightens Bill Hader in New Set Photos

Filming is still underway on IT: Chapter Two, with Pennywise the Dancing Clown setting his sights on tormenting the now-adult Losers’ Club in the sequel. New set photos show Bill Skarsgard‘s villain taking on Bill Hader‘s Richie Tozier. You can head to Daily Mail to see the set photos.

The photos appear to have been taken while the duo was practicing a scene together, as Hader is grasping what appears to be a script. The images might not offer audiences a hint at what we can expect in the new film, though they do demonstrate just how terrifying Pennywise can be on set before visual effects can be used to heighten the terrors.

The original film depicted the adolescent Losers’ Club coming together in their small town of Derry, Maine to confront a disturbing entity that had targeted their community. As we’ll see in the film’s sequel, they didn’t entirely succeed at conquering the creature, forcing them to reunite 27 years later to wage battle once again.

Stephen King’s original novel and a 1990 miniseries adaption used a fractured timeline, with the story unfolding in the present with the adults while flashbacks depicted the history the characters had together. Director Andy Muschietti opted to use the first IT to focus solely on the younger versions of the characters so that audiences had a stronger emotional connection to them when we saw them as adults.

Skarsgard noted that this changed the dynamic of the production both on and off screen.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” the actor shared with Collider. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and Andy and the kids did. They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them. It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

The film also stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie.

IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6, 2019.

