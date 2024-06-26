It Follows Star Teases 2025 Production Start for They Follow

Actor Maika Monroe's breakout role came in the indie horror movie It Follows, with the compelling and open-ended nature of the story's mythology igniting countless questions from fans about a follow-up. Director David Robert Mitchell is confirmed to be bringing the sequel They Follow to life, which will feature Monroe's return, and while we don't know much about what the adventure will focus on, the actor confirmed that shooting is set to start in early 2025. If the project sticks to that timeline, it's entirely possible that They Follow could be released in the Halloween season, yet no official release date has been confirmed.

Monroe confirmed the shoot date to IndieWire, and while she didn't divulge any details about the movie's actual plot, she teased, "I just know that David wouldn't do a sequel if it wasn't going to be incredible, and the script is so f-cking good. I'm obsessed. I'm just so excited to step into playing Jay again and just where you find her, it's going to be great."

Also released in 2014 was another breakout indie hit for Monroe with The Guest, and while she took a brief hiatus from the horror genre, she's returned in full force with projects like Watcher, Significant Other, and this year's Longlegs. They Follow, however, marks the first time she'll be reprising a role from earlier in her career.

When asked how she's preparing to revive a character she created, the actor admitted, "I have no idea. This is going to be my first time. It's going to be such a new kind of adventure for me. Probably a lot of conversations with David and kind of piecing together everything that happened in the 10 years between these films. I think it's going to be very, very fun."

In the original movie, teens were targeted by a supernatural being that could take on countless shapes and appearances, slowly shambling towards its target. The only thing that could slow the being was for these teens to pass on this target to someone by having sex with them, leaving the teens to try to create more obstacles in the creature's path, while also causing them to wonder if the people approaching them in any setting were real people or the being in disguise.

Monroe reflected on how, while she was intrigued by the experience, she couldn't have anticipated the movie resonating so strongly with audiences.

"Of course I had no idea what it was going to be," the actor admitted. "I had seen David's previous film, The Myth of the American Sleepover, that was so beautiful and so dreamy, and I was like, 'Okay, maybe this style mixed with a horror film could be very interesting,' but I had no idea the effect of it and that it [would be] such an important film to so many people, so many years later."

Stay tuned for updates on They Follow.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!