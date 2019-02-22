‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Gets Extended Trailer

In 2017, IT managed to pull off an impossible task and deliver audiences a terrifying adaptation of Stephen King‘s iconic novel, despite a previous miniseries bringing the story to life in 1990. The upcoming documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will dive deep into how the original miniseries came to life, featuring a number of interviews with the people directly involved in the adaptation. Check out the six-minute trailer above.

The filmmakers shared, “Over the last year we’ve been building the script for the main documentary plus a variety of bonus feature material. Currently we’re working on the full rough cut of the documentary and are on track with our original post-production schedule. With hours and hours of interview and set footage + hundreds of behind-the-scenes photos, this documentary has been an enormous lift for our entire team. But, ultimately, we know the wait will be worth it and we’re so grateful for everyone’s continued support.“

What made the 2017 IT so impressive is that the miniseries, in particular, Tim Curry’s interpretation of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, left such a large impact on audiences that many fans assumed a new incarnation couldn’t come close to the 1990 production’s accomplishments. The film’s more than $700 million worldwide box office confirmed the film was a success, even if there were elements of the original production some fans might have connected more strongly with.

King himself, however, had a difficult time determining whether he liked Curry’s performance as Pennywise or Bill Skarsgard’s performance more.

“I thought Tim Curry made the miniseries. He did. If Pennywise doesn’t work, obviously the thing doesn’t work at all, you know? People come to a thing like that because they want to be frightened, and if Pennywise isn’t frightening, the thing falls on its face, obviously. But Tim Curry did scare a lot of kids,” King previously shared with Yahoo! Movies.

The author did note that the 2017 movie had advantages that the miniseries didn’t have, yet both projects were effective.

“Pennywise is scary in the book, he needed to be scary in that miniseries, and he needs to be scary in the movie. And he is. They’re both good. I wouldn’t pick one above the other,” King confessed. “I would just say that [director] Andy [Muschietti] had more to work with in terms of modern technology and, for all I know, budget too. I’m sure he must have had more; I can’t remember what the miniseries cost — at one time I knew — but it wasn’t that much. It was a TV thing.”

Stay tuned for details on the release of Pennywise: The Story of IT and check out IT: Chapter Two in theaters on September 6th.

