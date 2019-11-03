James Gunn Found a Hidden Stranger Things Set Piece While Filming Brightburn

Earlier this year, the James Gunn-produced superhero horror film Brightburn opened in theaters. The movie starred Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner, and followed the story of a baby who arrives on Earth and is discovered and taken in by a married couple. As the boy grows older, he discovers that he has powers but doesn’t lean into the idea of using them for good. Earlier today, Gunn took to Instagram to share a photo from the school where they filmed some of the movie, and it turns out it’s the same school used in Stranger Things.

“We shot #Brightburn in the same school where they shoot #StrangerThings and we came upon this behind some lockers,” Gunn wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the photo shows Gunn posing with an entrance into the Upside Down.

Many people commented on the post:

“That’s awesome! I think Brandon and Eleven would have been an epic battle scene,” @out.for.a.walk_bitch wrote.

“CONFIRMED: The upside down will make an appearance in The Suicide Squad,” @callmequiri joked.

Gunn is currently working on The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available to watch on Netflix, and Brightburn is available for home viewing. Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.