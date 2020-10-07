Get Out Star Joins James Wan's New Techno Thriller M3GAN

✖

Blumhouse has an exciting line up of films coming out soon, and the horror production company doesn't appear to be slowing down. According to Deadline, a new movie is set to star Allison Williams, who is best known to horror fans for playing Rose Armitage in the Oscar-winner, Get Out. The film is titled M3GAN, and Williams will be executive producing as well as acting.

"In the film, Williams plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company," Deadline explains. "She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences."

The film is being directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), and was written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2, Luke Cage) which was based on a story by James Wan (Aquaman, Saw, The Conjuring). Jason Blum and Wan are producing with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Ryan Turek.

Earlier this year, Blum revealed that there are no plans to make a Get Out sequel and he'd only be up for it if Jordan Peele was on board. “I would do it in a second,” Blum told Bloody Disgusting. “But it’s totally up to Jordan. I don’t think he has any plans for it. I would love to make more Get Out movies but he… let me say that really specifically: I would love to make more Get Out movies with Jordan...If anyone else wanted to make a Get Out movie I would not be interested. And Jordan right now is not doing any more Get Out movies. So there will not be another Get Out of anything, any kind."

"I can tell you I will definitely seriously consider it," Peele told THR in 2018. "I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don't know what it is now, but there are some loose ends."

A few months before this, Peele told Deadline that if a sequel was meant to happen that he knew it would and that he was open to figuring it out, but that disappointing the fans of the first movie was reason enough not to and he wasn't interested in doing it "for the cash."

Are you excited for M3GAN? Tell us in the comments!