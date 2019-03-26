James Wan Shares First Image of ‘Annabelle Comes Home’

New Line Cinema just revealed the official title of their latest entry in The Conjuring universe. Annabelle Comes Home later this year, and will be the third film in the spinoff series focused on the demonic doll that helped kick off the entire franchise.

Now producer and franchise shepherd James Wan just revealed a brand new image from the film on his Instagram page, teasing Annabelle‘s latest adventure that seems to be jumping forward in the timeline. And as we’ve previously heard, the doll is going to wreak some havoc in the homes of Lorraine and Ed Warren.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Annabelle looks cozy in the locked room the Warren’s keep for all of their paranormal artifacts. In their adventures throughout the first two films, they have obtained many dangerous items that they’ve locked up in this room. It sounds like their attempts to keep the world safe might come back to bite them, as Annabelle wreaks havoc in their home.

Wan teased some new details about the film, confirming that The Conjuring stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be appearing in the spinoff.

“It finally comes to the Warrens’ home so by the very nature of it actually being in the home and the story takes place in the Warrens’ home, it feels more like a Conjuring film in that respect,” Wan explained.

“I think by the very nature of Patrick [Wilson] and Vera [Farmiga] being in it, I would say somewhat, yes, because in Annabelle 3 the doll comes back to the Warrens’ home,” Wan added.

Warner Bros. revealed the official synopsis for the movie, offering new details about how the Warrens’ young daughter will be affected by the demonic doll.

“Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.”

Annabelle Comes Home premieres in theaters on June 28th.