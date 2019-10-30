Jamie Kennedy Not Returning for Tremors 7

It looks like Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy), having found some semblance of closure with his long-estranged father Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) in Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, will not return for the next installment in the long-running horror-comedy franchise. The seventh installment of the franchise, tentatively titled Tremors: Island Fury, will film in November, but Kennedy told fans on social media today that he will not be a part of it. He did not go into any detail, other than to suggest that he may return in the future.

Michael Gross will return in his iconic role as Burt Gummer, a character who has appeared in five of the first six films as well as in a TV series based on the property. In the sixth film, a prequel set in the Old West, Gross appeared as an ancestor of Burt’s. The actor, who has also had significant roles in Family Ties and How I Met Your Mother, recently shared a production update in a Facebook post. In it, he shared a throwback image from the first Tremors, which turns 30 in January. His trip to Thailand for a seventh Tremors film will continue his streak of appearing in all of the franchise’s installments. When a TV series was planned for SYFY that would have brought back Kevin Bacon’s character but not used Burt, the project ultimately failed to take off.

When Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell was released in 2018, Gross told ComicBook.com that he had already started having discussions with Universal about the future of the franchise.

Lot of people have been asking me, so I might as well spill it. I will NOT be in the upcoming TREMORS 7. I had a great time making the last two. ❤️ But no TRAVIS this time around. But hey you neva’ know what can happen in the future…. have a great time boys! Tdawg out!!! 🏍 pic.twitter.com/Ftnkjo8Lxk — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) October 29, 2019

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” he admitted. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

In Tremors: Island Fury, “The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt,” according to Production Weekly (via Bloody Disgusting). In the past, the graboids and other monsters have been used as tourist attractions in Perfection and viral content online, but the idea of somebody removing them from one location and moving them to another to hunt feels like next-level crazy.

There is no firm release date for Tremors 7 yet, and Island Fury has not yet been confirmed as the official title. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more news on the Tremors franchise.