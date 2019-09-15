Jessica Chastain Shares Bizarre Behind-the-Scenes Video From IT CHAPTER TWO Photoshoot

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters last Friday, and some of the horror movie’s cast has been honoring the release by sharing fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos to Instagram. Jessica Chastain, who plays adult Beverly Marsh in the film, recently shared a bloody set photo and a hilarious Pennywise meme, but her latest post proves there are some things even scarier than IT: press tours. The actor posted a behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot run by photographer Eric Ray Davidson. The video shows him being extremely enthused while the cast does their best to roll with it.

View this post on Instagram @ericraydavidson you’re a madman and I love it A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Sep 15, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

“The scariest part of promoting a horror movie? The press tour. @ericraydavidson you’re a madman and I love it,” Chastain wrote.

The video shows Davidson shouting things like, “I want you to feel good about your body,” to James McAvoy (adult Bill Denbrough) while Chastain makes confused faces and asks Davidson where his energy comes from. There are also some overwhelming looks from Bill Hader (adult Richie Tozier) and some great reactions from James Ransone (adult Eddie Kaspbrak). Despite the actors’ clear confusion about the photographer’s energy, it seems like it was all in good fun. If it wasn’t, we doubt Chastain would’ve shared the video at all.

Many celebrities commented on the post:

“This is both a nightmare, as in if this happened on one of my shoots we’d all be in trouble. And amazing, as in I can’t stop watching. Lawd,” Ava DuVernay replied.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 79%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.