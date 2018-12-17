Joe Bob Briggs Confirms You Shouldn’t Expect to See the Horror Host on the Big Screen

Horror personality Joe Bob Briggs has hosted multiple TV series and brought his insight and humor on the road with live presentations, though the host himself admits that you aren’t likely to see him launch a big screen endeavor like some of his peers. While other hosts aim to deliver audiences both commentary on the film and humorous sketches, Briggs’ direct emphasis on the history of a movie would make a feature-film outing nearly impossible.

“For Elvira, it was more like, ‘Okay, well what can we purchase what’s in the public domain to kind of craft these jokes?’ And then you get to bring [the movie] Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, whereas ‘Joe Bob Briggs: The Movie’ would probably, you know, it’d be like a documentary,” Briggs shared with ComicBook.com. “The focus would be the educational, the informational, the anecdotal stuff, as opposed to gallivanting around a trailer park.”

He added, “When I do my live show, which is called ‘How Rednecks Saved Hollywood,’ it’s hard to tell people what it is, because it’s 200 clips and stills about the redneck in cinema, but it’s also, it’s like I can’t control myself, it’s also a 500-year history of the redneck. And so, in two hours you get both things, you get every redneck movie, but you also get every redneck slice of history since the lowlands of Scotland in the 16th century.”

Horror hosts were born in the 1950s, with subsequent decades delivering audiences all manner of personalities. Elvira arguably became the most famous horror host in the ’80s, as actress Cassandra Peterson brought her comedic background to the role, creating a lasting legacy for decades. Briggs also debuted in the ’80s, thanks to his TV series Joe Bob’s Drive-In, inspiring audiences to tune in to learn the ins and outs of the industry. While he might not have been performing comedic skits, his larger-than-life personality helped earn him a passionate following that exists to this day.

“There’s not that much difference between the way I am on TV, and the way I am in person or the way I am on stage. It’s just that when you’re performing for an audience, everything has to be a little bit higher energy. It has to be tighter, and you have to not bore people. And so, it’s just an exaggerated version of myself,” Briggs confessed.

Fans can see Briggs’ horror expertise on full display during A Very Joe Bob Christmas, airing December 21st on streaming service Shudder beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Briggs will also be debuting a regular series on the service in 2019.

