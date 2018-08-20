Francis Ford Coppola Thinks Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Are Actually Married

The Internet is reeling about the possibility that Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might have actually gotten married on the set of Bram Stoker’s Dracula — and it looks like director Francis Ford Coppola agrees.

Coppola, who directed Ryder and Reeves in the 1992 adaptation, recently hinted that the film’s wedding sequence might actually be legally binding. According to a new report from The Guardian, Coppola reshot the wedding between Jonathan Harker (Reeves) and Mina Harker (Ryder), as he wasn’t happy with the “stylised” version of the original scene.

“[I decided that] having the real wedding ceremony as it might be in that religion [Greek Orthodox Christianity] would be beautiful,” Coppola explained.

The new version of Dracula‘s wedding ceremony was filmed in a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles, and was officiated by a real priest.

“This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony.” Coppola revealed. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realised that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

Coppola’s comments back up a recent interview that Ryder and Reeves did with Entertainment Weekly, where Ryder hinted that the Dracula wedding didn’t seem entirely fictional.

“We actually got married in Dracula.” Ryder explained. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life… In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

While Reeves initially laughed off the notion, Ryder reminded him that they did actually say their vows — on a pretty pivotal holiday, no less.

“We said yes?” Reeves asked.

“Don’t you remember that?” Ryder responded. “It was on Valentine’s Day.”

“Oh my gosh,” Reeves remarked, “we’re married.”

While it’s unclear exactly how far the Dracula marriage can be stretched in the court of law, Coppola’s comments do seem to hint that the wedding was somewhat of a real deal.

Reeves is currently in the middle of filming John Wick 3: Parabellum, while Ryder is working on the third season of Stranger Things. Both of those projects can be expected to debut sometime in 2019. In the meantime, the pair can be seen onscreen in Destination Wedding, which lands in theaters on August 31st.