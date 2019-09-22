Lady Gaga Reportedly Offered a Role in Little Shop of Horrors Reboot

It’s been a little while since we heard much about the reboot of the horror comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors, but a new report has the long-discussed project making headlines again. According to Us Weekly, Lady Gaga could be joining the Little Shop of Horrors reboot, potentially in a lead role.

The Us Weekly report cites a source that claims that Lady Gaga was recently offered a role in the project and noted that the entertainer is “very interested to keep acting” after her Academy Award-nominated role in A Star is Born. The source didn’t confirm what role Lady Gaga was allegedly offered, though it’s believed that it is for Audrey, a young woman working in the flower shop with the nerdy Seymour, the florist who discovers that the unusual plant he purchased from a Chinese flower shop needs to feed on humans in order to survive.

The idea of Lady Gaga in a reboot of Little Shop of Horrors is certainly an interesting one, but it isn’t the only role reports and rumors have connected her to. Last year, Lady Gaga was rumored to be in consideration for a role in the live-action Little Mermaid adaptation. At that time, fans assumed she was being considered for the role of Ursula, though earlier this year reports noted that Melissa McCarthy was being considered for that role.

Lady Gaga was also recently rumored to be returning to acting on the small screen. A listing for American Horror Story: 1984 by Dish Network had Lady Gaga noted among the cast for the ninth season of the FX horror anthology series along with Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett. With Lady Gaga having previously appeared in both the Hotel and Roanoke seasons, it wouldn’t be completely out of left field for her to appear in the season. However, it appears that Dish Network had simply used a previous description of the popular series’ cast, most likely Roanoke as it’s the season that Bates, Bassett, and Lady Gaga all appeared in.

Despite there being no confirmed plans for Lady Gaga to appear in 1984 (or Little Shop of Horrors) at this time, she has been open about enjoying acting.

“I will definitely continue acting,” Lady Gaga said in 2018. “I love acting. I loved acting on American Horror Story as the Countess for Ryan Murphy, and I loved acting in A Star is Born for Bradley Cooper. It was a tremendous experience, and I want to continue to do more, but I am a bit spoiled. I’ve had some fantastic directors and fantastic visionaries.”