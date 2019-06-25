Lance Henriksen Takes a Train Underwater in D-Railed Trailer

Uncork’d Entertainment, the company behind Doomed!: The Untold Story of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four, has released a trailer for their upcoming horror film, D-Railed, which stars Aliens and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Lance Henriksen along with Shae Smolik, Frank Lammers, and more. You can check the trailer out above and the official synopsis for the film out below.

Sci-fi superstar Lance Henriksen (Aliens, The Terminator, Millennium) features in the award-winning D-Railed, on DVD and Digital August 6 from Uncork’d Entertainment.

The Dale Fabrigar directed horror film, currently sweeping awards on the festival circuit, also stars Shae Smolik, Frank Lammers, Carter Scott, Everette Wallin and Tonya Kay. The film was produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis Productions (10th and Wolf).

A woman boards a train that derails into a lake in the middle of the night. She, along with other surviving passengers find themselves trapped within the sinking wreckage. They discover what lies beneath the surface is far more terrifying as they fight to stay alive against a deadly predator determined to kill them one by one!

