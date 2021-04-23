Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Gets a Bloody New Photo

✖

With it being more than three years since the release of his last film and with the project originally slated to hit theaters last year, fans of Edgar Wright are immensely excited to check out his latest endeavor, Last Night in Soho. Adding even more excitement to the project is the fact that Wright himself has teased that it serves as a more traditionally horrifying experience, whereas his previous ventures into the genre world saw equal amounts of humor and horror, which helped him establish his beloved filmmaking sensibilities. A new photo from Last Night in Soho has been released, which you can see below, ahead of the film's expected release on April 23rd.

The film is described, "In 2019, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. Things don’t go great. Meanwhile, in 1965, singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) similarly discovers that the big city’s supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole."

The new photo, courtesy of Empire, features a new look at McKenzie's character. The actress was one of the breakout performers in 2019's Jojo Rabbit, with Wright noting that her vulnerability will make audiences all the more engaged in the horror she endures.

(Photo: Universal Pictures/Empire)

“She’s great (in Last Night In Soho),” Wright shared with the outlet. “She’s so young and fragile that the film is going to be twice as scary.”

The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, who made a major impact on audiences with Robert Eggers' The Witch, as she continued exploring stories in the genre world with projects like Morgan, Thoroughbreds, and M. Night Shyamalan's Split. While this performance might have initially made Wright consider the actress for McKenzie's role, he instead opted to enlist her for another part in the project.

“I saw Split, and Anya plays an innocent girl who gets thrown into a situation” Wright pointed out. “I thought, ‘Maybe she’s played Eloise. Maybe she should be Sandy.’”

The concept of a horror story spanning generations was inspired by his own experiences in that locale.

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker detailed to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

Last Night in Soho is set to hit theaters on April 23rd.

