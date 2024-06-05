Shudder's Late Night With the Devil Returning to Theaters

After building buzz at festivals for a year, Late Night with the Devil landed in theaters earlier this year and, shortly after, landed on streaming service Shudder and broke records for the platform. Whether you haven't gotten the chance to dive into the thrilling experience or want to revisit the nightmare up on the big screen, IFC Films and Shudder are bringing the movie back to theaters this weekend, which will include an introduction from star David Dastmalchian, a Q&A between Dastmalchian and Kevin Smith, and more. Late Night with the Devil starts screening in theaters on June 6th at 6 p.m. ET and will be screening in select theaters throughout the weekend.

Per press release, "IFC Films and Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, announced today that their critically acclaimed and record-breaking hit Late Night with the Devil will re-release in theaters, starting June 6th at 6 p.m. ET, keeping in theme with 666. The version screened will include bonus content featuring a personalized introduction from film star David Dastmalchian, followed by an extended Q&A between David and famed cult-classic writer/director Kevin Smith. The film will play through the weekend on over 500 screens across North America, including theater chains AMC, Cinemark, Drafthouse, Regal, National Amusements, Harkins, and Cineplex."

"Directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night with the Devil follows Jack Delroy, host of a syndicated late-night talk show Night Owls that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. It's October 31, 1977, a year after the tragic death of Jack's wife, and ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware that he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America.

"Prior to its successful debut on Shudder, where it is currently streaming, Late Night with the Devil had a record-breaking theatrical opening weekend on March 22, 2024, which established its title as IFC's largest opening weekend of all time. The film is currently rated as Certified Fresh at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, where it also sits as the #1 Best Horror Film of 2024."

Late Night with the Devil returns to theaters on June 6th at 6 p.m. ET and is now streaming on Shudder.

