Lestat Reveals His Greatest Fear in Interview With the Vampire Episode 2 Clip

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire debuted last week on AMC and AMC+, bringing to life the latest adaptation of the late author's iconic novel of the same name. In the first episode, fans were introduced to Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a century-old vampire telling the story of his life to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), including how he came to be a vampire thanks to the alluring and lethal Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Now, in a clip from this week's second episode of the series, viewers get to know Lestat just a bit better as the older vampire reveals his greatest fear.

In the clip, which you can watch for yourself below, Lestat reveals that is greatest fear about being a vampire is loneliness. Lestat tells Louis that he can't imagine the emptiness and void that stretches out for "decades at a time" — and implores Louis to never leave him as Louis keeps that terrible feeling at bay.

A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

While the first season of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is just getting started on AMC and AMC+, the critically acclaimed series has already been renewed for a second season, a renewal that was handed out ahead of the series' premiere.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud. From the set build to production design, costumes, and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays at 10/9c on AMC. You can also stream new episodes on AMC+.