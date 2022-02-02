Let the Right One In Series on Showtime Adds More Cast Members

Production on the new TV series inspired by the novel Let the Right One In is starting to heat up, with the project enlisting Željko Ivanek and Fernanda Andrade into its cast. The performers are taking over roles that were initially played by Larry Pine and Susan Santiago in the pilot for the Showtime series. Ivanek previously starred in projects like Big Love, True Blood, Heroes, Banshee, 24, and Oz, while Andrade was seen in NeXt, Sons of Anarchy, Scorpion, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Narcos: Mexico. The pair join previously announced cast members Madison Taylor Baez, Demián Bichir, Nick Stahl, Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, Anika Noni Rose, Larry Pine, and Jacob Buster.

The new series is based on the 2004 novel of the same name from author John Ajvide Lindqvist and centers around “Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength, and compassion.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline details that “Ivanek will play Arthur, a scientist who is the father of Claire (Gummer) and the former CEO of a once-proud but now disgraced pharmaceutical empire.” They also pointed out that “Andrade will play Elizabeth, the spirited wife of Mark and devoted mother of Eleanor. Elizabeth’s love for her family motivates her to go to any length to protect them.”

The story was previously adapted into a Swedish film in 2008, which was then adapted again for Let Me In from The Batman director Matt Reeves in 2010.

“Let the Right One In quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there – would you risk becoming a monster yourself?” Showtime scripted EVP Amy Israel previously said in a statement.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Let the Right One In TV series.

Are you excited by these new additions to the cast? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!