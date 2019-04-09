Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’ Being Adapted With Julianne Moore to Star

For more than 40 years, Stephen King‘s stories have inspired adaptations on screens both big and small, cementing his legacy as one of the most seminal figures in the history of horror. Last weekend saw the release of a new adaptation of Pet Sematary while IT: Chapter Two is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. King’s stories continue to dominate pop culture, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Apple has ordered an eight-episode adaptation of his novel Lisey’s Story, which is set to star Julianne Moore. Exciting fans further is the news that King himself will be writing the adaptation, with JJ Abrams set to produce.

Stephen King’s website describes the story, “Two years after her husband’s death, Lisey Landon decides it’s time to go through his office to clear out his papers. Scott Landon was a bestselling novelist and Lisey has been besieged by people wanting to buy any of his unpublished work but she is determined not to let that happen. As she begins the process of cleaning, she is contacted by an unsavory character who claims that if she does not turn over the papers, he will make her suffer the consequences. Finding strength she did not know she had and never used during their marriage, Lisey refuses, and true to his word, ‘Zack McCool’ begins to stalk her. Lisey begins to remember strange events from her marriage that she had suppressed and finds clues that may help save her life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is only the latest collaboration between King and Abrams, who previously brought 11.22.63 and Castle Rock to life. A second season of Castle Rock will be landing on Hulu later this year.

News of this adaptation not only excites fans, but King himself has previously revealed that this novel was one he most wanted to see adapted.

“Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks,” King shared with Variety in 2017. “There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there’s this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome.”

He added, “That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won’t close, so you just sit on it until it latches. And sometimes when it comes down on the baggage carousel, it busts open and your dirty laundry is everywhere. So it’s tough to take a book that is fully textured and has all the wheels turning and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show you have 10 hours, there’s always the possibility of doing something like The Handmaid’s Tale, which is extraordinary.”

Stay tuned for details on Lisey’s Story.

Are you excited to see this adaptation come together? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!