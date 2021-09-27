Netflix Sandman Video Shows Just How Close Series Is to the Comics

Over the weekend Netflix debuted the official first look at their highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman, showing off the first footage from the series and giving us a glimpse of series star Tom Sturridgeas the title character. In a new video from the streamer comes a comparison between the brief scene we saw over the weekend compared to the first issue of the comic series, suffice to say they’re pretty close. “The first look at Netflix’s THE SANDMAN is almost a perfect shot-by-shot recreation of the first issue of @neilhimself’s comic,” they wrote in a tweet. You can see the video comparing the artwork by Sam Kieth (pencils), Mike Dringenberg (Inks), and Robbie Busch (Colors), below!

Sturridge will lead the all-star cast for the series alongside Howell-Baptiste. Other confirmed cast members include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream’s raven Matthew, .and as Dream’s siblings, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

the first look at Netflix's THE SANDMAN (@Netflix_Sandman) is almost a perfect shot-by-shot recreation of the first issue of @neilhimself's comic pic.twitter.com/8f6ouvtZLI — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

The very brief plot description from Netflix for Sandman reads as follows: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Netflix’s The Sandman does not currently have a premiere date with the most recent teaser simply reading, “Coming Soon.”

“Well, we’ve finished principal photography on Season 1, and now we all have to be patient while the VFX and suchlike are done, music is written and recorded, and so on,” Gaiman previously wrote. “No, I don’t know any release dates, or even when the trailer will be released. It feels like Sandman. I don’t know if that means that people who watch TV will like it – although I hope they will – but I suspect that if you like Sandman and you want to see it on the screen, then you’ll like this. (I also think Tom Sturridge will be a star after season one of Sandman drops.)”

What are your hopes for The Sandman TV series? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!