Longlegs: Nicolas Cage Serial Killer Movie Gets Frightening Final Trailer

NEON has released the final trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Longlegs. The film from director Oz Perkins appears to take place over a 30-year period from the 1970s until the late 1990s, following FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) who “is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.”

The new trailer doesn’t give much away, but there is a first look at Nicolas Cage’s character who has been shrouded in mystery for the promotion of the film thus far. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clips showcase Cage behind the wheel of the car yelling as well as an incredibly brief albeit strange moment where he appears to be sniffing a doll. That’s to be determined, but his unnerving appearance was certainly worth the wait.

Early reviews tease it being the “scariest film of the decade” with others calling it a must-see film. One review even likens it to 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs, calling it the best serial killer film since the cult classic was released. Longlegs boasts an incredible cast, including Monroe, who has quietly been building her case for the modern-day scream queen. Monroe’s horror career kicked off with 2014’s It Follows. She has since starred in several critically acclaimed horror projects including Watcher, Significant Other, and Villains. Longlegs also stars Kiernan Shipka (Totally Killer, Twisters), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend, Dune), and Blair Underwood (Dear White People, Quantico).

Thus far, Longlegs has 11 reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s currently sitting at 100%. Despite its rave reviews, an early screening at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles left many moviegoers feeling terrified afterward. “I’m somewhat surprised that people are so kind of terrified by it and find it to be so intense and so gnarly and so grotesque and so brutal,” Perkins told IndieWire. “I never set out to make anybody feel bad. I don’t know that any filmmaker necessarily does, although there’s a couple of people who I wonder if their intention is to make people feel bad. I don’t like those movies at all. But for me, honestly, I just tried to make something that was good and that people would want to enjoy.”

Longlegs releases in theaters on July 12th.