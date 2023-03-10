M3GAN Getting Soundtrack Release on Vinyl

One of the breakout horror hits of 2023 is M3GAN, the story of a killer doll, with both fans and critics alike praising the film for its blend of horror and campy humor. While the movie itself is already available in various home video formats, Waxwork Records has confirmed that it will be releasing the film's soundtrack, which includes a release both on CD and on vinyl. M3GAN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Anthony Willis is currently available for pre-order from Waxwork Records and it is expected to start shipping on May 30th. M3GAN is available now on home video.

Per press release, "Waxwork Records is proud to present M3GAN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Anthony Willis. From Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, the record-breaking hit centers on M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence: a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

"Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan."

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

M3GAN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features:

2xLP album

180-gram pink & white swirl vinyl (Disc 1) and blue & white swirl vinyl (Disc 2)

new artwork by Susi Vilchez

deluxe packaging including heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating and a 12"x12" art print

Luckily for fans of the film, this is only the beginning of M3GAN's terror, as a sequel to the film was already announced and also given a release date. The sequel is set to feature the returns of both writer Akela Cooper and director Gerard Johnstone.

You can head to Waxwork Records to pre-order your copy of the soundtrack now.

