Mayfair Witches: Rowan Gets Answers in Season Finale Preview

The Season 1 finale of Mayfair Witches arrives Sunday night on AMC and AMC+ and finds Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) in an interesting place. Last week's episode, "Tessa", saw Rowan not only looking for answers about Lasher (Jack Huston) after having rejected him, but also quite literally looking for her young cousin, Tessa (Madison Wolfe) who had taken Lasher own, but had been kidnapped by extremist witch hunters. The episode ended with those witch hunters injuring Rowan and killing Tessa, but also with Rowan taking Lasher back and taking control of her power. Now, in a look at the Season 1 finale "What Rough Beast", Rowan gets answers about her powers and Lasher at long last.

In the clip, which you can check out for yourself below, Lasher has taken Rowan to Suzanne's (Hannah Alline) home where the ancestor and first Mayfair witch made her deal with Lasher that set everything into motion and where she's left runes carved into the cottage that contains all her knowledge and, in turn, allows Rowan to harness her power as the 13th witch and heal herself.

Are there more Anne Rice series in the works?

According to executive producer Mark Johnson, there are more series in development for AMC's Immortal Universe.

"We're developing three other things, at the same time, all of them different," Johnson said. "People ask me what these shows have in common, or what these books have in common, and I actually think it's her characters, no matter how tortured or odd. Her vampires, unlike most vampires that we see all the time, are human beings. It's not humans and vampires. They are human beings who happen to be vampires, and they suffer from loss of love, lack of love, and lack of friendship. The idea that we all say, 'Wouldn't it be great to live forever?' of course, that would be terrible. You'd fall in love with your partner, your parents would die, and you'd still be there, the same age."

He went on to explain how the stories about the witches have some of the same themes and then spoke about how, while there's not a book explicitly about the Talamasca, there could be a series about the organization.

"Some of the themes are the same … in Mayfair Witches, there's that whole middle section about the family and you go off to Haiti, and there's a series in there," Johnson said. "Is there a show to be made about Lasher? Is there a show to be made about the Fang Gang? There's no book that is about the Talamasca, but I think there's a great series about the Talamasca. Their job is to monitor these extraordinary events and creatures and not get involved, but to watch. So, I think that answer is yes, this will keep going."

Will there be a second season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches?

AMC recently announced that Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has been renewed for a second season. Production on Season 2 of the series is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

"What a start to our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with two series that are driving cultural conversation, attracting significant linear viewership and now stand as the top two new series in the history of AMC+," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, previously said. "We are grateful for the way fans have responded to these shows and to the creative teams that delivered on the promise of these stories and characters in new and highly engaging ways. Thanks to... the entire cast of 'Mayfair,' led by the remarkable Alexandra Daddario, for delivering an entertaining and highly watchable series and putting firmly in place another key foundational element of this dynamic universe."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.