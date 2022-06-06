The Midnight Club: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for New Series From Midnight Mass Creator

✖

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has carved a niche for himself by delivering compelling adaptations of beloved horror novels, with Netflix releasing the first teaser for his latest effort, The Midnight Club. The original novel was written by Christopher Pike, a beloved figure in YA horror stories, with The Midnight Club being a standout effort from his library. Luckily, as with other Flanagan adaptations, rather than solely focusing on this one story, the filmmaker previously teased he will incorporate elements from other corners of Pike's catalog. You can check out the first teaser below for Netflix's The Midnight Club before it premieres on October 7th.

The series is described, "At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories -- and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House."

The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota as the members of the titular Midnight Club, and also stars Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drak, and Heather Langenkamp.

Much like The Haunting of Bly Manor, Flanagan developed the new series though tapped a number of other talented directors to bring the project to life. Directors on the series include Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

"I began brainstorming an adaptation of The Midnight Club as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It's an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike," Flanagan shared in 2020 about the series. "Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there... the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there's a chance it'll be part of the show."

Stay tuned for updates on The Midnight Club before it premieres on October 7th.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!