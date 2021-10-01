Midnight Mass Star Shares Fan Art Asking for Comic Book Adaptation

Mike Flanagan’s newest limited series hit Netflix last month, which means one of our favorite stars is currently thriving on social media. Midnight Mass is the second Flanagan series to feature Rahul Kohli, who became “the Internet’s boyfriend” last year after playing Owen in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Kohli has been posting a lot of fun content on social media since the show dropped, including calling out some cringe-worthy reviews. In a new tweet, Kohli shared some fan art by Frankie Lennon, which inspired a great idea for more Midnight Mass content.

“Midnight Mass comic book when? 🎨: Frankie Lennon,” Kohli wrote. You can check out the fan art, which features Kohli’s Sheriff Hassan and Kate Siegel’s Erin Greene, below:

In addition to Kohli and Siegel, Midnight Mass stars Kristin Lehman (The Killing), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Annabeth Gish (West Wing, The Haunting of Hill House), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Hamish Linklater (The Big Short), Henry Thomas (E.T., The Haunting of Hill House), and more. You can check out a synopsis below:

“Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

Siegel recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the heavy subject matter of Midnight Mass.

“What I loved about it was the writing was such a support in that system, because even though I may not have the same beliefs as Erin, on the page, it was very clear that her belief made sense to her,” Siegel shared. “I wasn’t asked to make logical leaps that I didn’t understand or tap into some emotionality that didn’t exist. And so there’s this sense that there are these huge, epic questions, like ‘what’s the meaning of life? What happens when we die? Where were we before we were born?’ that everybody grapples with and everybody has a truly individual point of view on that. It’s rare to ever get to be able to express that, and so I was just, mostly, Christmas-morning joyful to get a chance to tap into the consciousness.”

Midnight Mass is now streaming on Netflix.