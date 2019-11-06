Doctor Sleep Director Says He’s Already Developing Another Stephen King Adaptation

The latest Stephen King adaptation, Doctor Sleep, hasn’t yet landed in theaters, but director Mike Flanagan claims he’s already making steps towards bringing another King project to life. Flanagan’s first King endeavor, Gerald’s Game, marked for one of the most ambitious adaptations of the author, given a majority of the narrative unfolds in one room, with the Netflix film’s success opening the door for Doctor Sleep. The filmmaker’s effectiveness at translating the iconic horror author’s unique visions into live-action adaptations has apparently inspired him to take on even more King projects, despite the filmmaker playing coy about what the project could be.

“[Stephen King and I] are talking actively about what’s next, and we have a great idea for that I’m not allowed to talk about yet,” Flanagan revealed to CinemaBlend. “But it’s really cool, and yeah, I expect there will be another chance to play in that sandbox very soon.”

Flanagan wouldn’t be the only filmmaker to frequently collaborate with King, as Frank Darabont directed King adaptations The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist. Additionally, Mick Garris directed the feature films Sleepwalkers and Riding the Bullet, as well as helming miniseries adaptations The Stand, The Shining, and Bag of Bones.

More than just an opportunity to cash in on a famous name, Flanagan pointed out that King has had a major influence on him as a creator, with the opportunity to bring iconic tales to life being a deeply gratifying experience.

“It’s been my dream since I was a kid to be able to adapt Stephen King, and he’s let me play in that sandbox two times; I would be thrilled to do it again,” Flanagan continued. “He’s been happy both times, which is still like [mind-blown gesture], as long as that keeps up, if he’ll have me back, I’m there for the long haul. I’ll do as many as he’ll let me.”

While the director had earned success with films like Oculus, Hush, and Gerald’s Game, his breakout success came with last year’s The Haunting of Hill House, an experience lauded both for its horrors and its compelling drama. A second season of the series is moving forward, with Flanagan handing directorial duties over to other collaborators, leading us to wonder when he’ll find the time to dive into another King adaptation.

Doctor Sleep lands in theaters this Friday.

