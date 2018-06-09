‘Mr. Mercedes’ Season 2 Gets First Teaser

One of Stephen King‘s most iconic characters returns this summer as the second season of Mr. Mercedes continues the adventures of Bill Hodges. An all-new teaser featuring clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews has debuted ahead of the series’ August 22nd. Check out the teaser above.

The series is based on a trilogy of books focusing on Hodges, with the first book being Mr. Mercedes and with the subsequent novels being Finders Keepers and End of Watch. Much like Game of Thrones, this King series is keeping the name of the first novel despite additional seasons being inspired by different novels.

Mr. Mercedes follows demented killer Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

David E. Kelley served as the first season’s showrunner, having previously explained the plan for follow-up seasons.

“The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and Mr. Mercedes is the first season,” showrunner Kelley explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “Then we’ll turn to season two and the second book, but we haven’t congregated as a writing group yet and begun to kick around stories for year two, so it’s premature to say anything beyond that. But the concept, in success, is we would do each book as an entire season of 10 episodes.”

The source material might only consist of three books, but Kelley will happily make more seasons.

“Yes, initially, though in success it could go on beyond that,” Kelley shared of the series running more than three seasons. “That’s everybody’s plan, isn’t it? You keep going and going and you keep finding more new stories. But going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then, who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

This summer will also see the debut of the Stephen King-inspired TV series Castle Rock on Hulu, which chronicles a variety of citizens who reside in the familiar King locale.

Castle Rock debuts on July 25th. Mr. Mercedes returns on August 22nd to the AT&T Audience Network.

