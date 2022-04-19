Ms. Marvel Actress Laurel Marsden Cast in Horror Movie All Fun and Games

Laurel Marsden, who will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this summer in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, has officially found her next role. On Tuesday, it was announced that Marsden, who is set to play Zoe Zimmer in Ms. Marvel, will be joining All Fun and Games, a horror-thriller that will begin production in Canada this month. The project is being executive produced by fellow MCU mainstays Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed blockbusters in the franchise such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The film is being co-directed by Ari Costa, who served as second unit director on Endgame and Extraction, as well as The Internet Kills‘ Eren Celeboglu.

All Fun and Games will follow two kids who play a game with their sadistic older cousin and awaken a cruel entity knows as The Skarrow. The cast of the project will also include Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio), Keith David (Greenleaf), and Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher).

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Alongside Iman Vellani in the eponymous role, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur have been cast in various roles in Ms. Marvel. Written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali, directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show’s first season. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three others while Meera Menon directed one episode.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a previous interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

