‘Dracula’: Production On Netflix and BBC Series Reportedly Starts in March

Come next month, the cast and crew of Dracula will reportedly descend upon Bray Film Studios in Berkshire, England to begin production on the upcoming BBC/Netflix mini-series. According to new reports from Production Weekly, cameras are set to start rolling March 2019.

The show is being produced in a partnership between BBC and Netflix. In the United Kingdom, the latest adaptation of the classic Bram Stoker horror tale will be broadcast on BBC’s flagship BBC One while Netflix carries distribution rights elsewhere.

While the production is being helmed as a television show, it essentially boils down to a lightweight movie trilogy like most other BBC productions. Past reports from Variety indicated that the series will include three ninety-minute episodes. Dracula is set to be run by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the genius creatives behind BBC’s Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

“There have always been stories about great evil,” Moffat and Gatiss said in a statement when the show was first announced. “What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

Netflix was nothing short than ecstatic to be able to secure streaming rights for the show. Netflix VP of Content Acquisition Larry Tanz admitted the streaming giant is eager to work with the BBC on another series.

“We can’t wait to bring Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ brilliant storytelling to our members around the world and we are eager to collaborate on yet another series with the BBC,” Tanz said.

With Claes Bang (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) set to play the show’s titular character, stars John Heffernan (The Crown) and Dolly Wells (Em) joined the cast earlier this week.

Dracula has yet to receive a release date from BBC One or Netflix. With production beginning next month, the show will likely hit Netflix sometime early next year.

