The Midnight Club: Netflix Reveals First Look at Rahul Kohli and More

Spooky season is just around the corner, which means another Mike Flanagan series is on its way. The director is known for Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, and his latest project will be The Midnight Club, which is based on Christopher Pike's novel. The show is debuting next month, and it will see other directors in addition to Flanagan tackling the episodes. Netflix revealed the first look of the show recently, and yesterday they shared some images of returning Midnight Mass stars, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and Zach Gilford.

"Some Flanaverse faves can be spotted in The Midnight Club! Here's your first look at @RahulKohli13, Samantha Sloyan, and Zach Gilford in Mike Flanagan's next horror series, premiering October 7," Netflix wrote on Twitter. You can check out the images in the post below:

Some Flanaverse faves can be spotted in The Midnight Club!



You can read Netflix's description of The Midnight Club here: "At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories -- and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House."

In addition to Flanagan, directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

"Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota," Flanagan previously shared. "And joining them... I'm thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel join the cast in supporting roles. (Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.)"

He added, "And finally... Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her. I've been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my [Intrepid] partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we've been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting."

