New American Horror Story: Double Feature Part Two Teaser Reveals Best Look Yet at Aliens in “Death Valley”

The second half of the two-part American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on Wednesday night and now a new teaser for the upcoming “Death Valley” chapter is giving us our best look yet at the aliens that appear to be at the heart of the story. Similar to previously released looks at the installment, this new teaser reveals that the aliens certainly do not come in peace, now we get new footage that reveals disturbing aliens as well as what may be some truly sinister aspects of their arrival.



In the teaser, Neal McDonough’s Dwight D. Eisenhower confronts a woman (Rebecca Dayan) who appears to be an alien entity that tells him that he will be listening to “them” from now on, but the teaser also suggests that she may herself be a victim of the invasion. Fans will just have to tune in for themselves to see for sure.

While this teaser keeps things mostly in the past, previously-released footage shows a more contemporary component to the story. “Death Valley” is described as follows: “a group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making.” Previous footage also gave fans a first look at Sarah Paulson’s “Death Valley” character, though that appearance may be bittersweet for fans. Paulson recently revealed that Double Feature may be her last season of American Horror Story.



“It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know,” Paulson said about her future on the series to Watch What Happens. “I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably.”



She did note that series co-creator Ryan Murphy might still be able to bring her back, though.



“Every time he comes to me some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So, I don’t know,” she added.



As for “Death Valley” itself, series star Leslie Grossman recently said that the story is “wildly inventive”.



Speaking with Newsweek, Grossman explained that she can’t give away any spoilers or details about the upcoming “Death Valley”, but did tease how each season of American Horror Story always has little connections and that what’s coming next would be very different from what we’ve seen before.



“I think the thing that I love so much about [American] Horror Story is that there are always little connections and Easter Eggs that are left for the fanbase, and so there’s always a tie and a connection with all of the seasons,” Grossman said. “I will say it is wildly inventive and, once again, I don’t understand how Ryan does this, that ten years in and ten seasons in he’s able to have these incredibly fresh, totally unique, really specific ideas. So, I think people are really going to enjoy it. It’s very different, and really clever!”



American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FX. “Death Valley” debuts on September 29th.



