American Horror Story Star Teases Double Feature Could Be Their Last Season

Actor Sarah Paulson is one of the most prominent figures when it comes to the American Horror Story franchise, and while she’s currently starring in this season’s “Double Feature” storyline, she doesn’t think she’ll be returning for whatever creator Ryan Murphy might have in mind for a follow-up. Throughout the series’ history, Paulson has only sat out Season 9, “1984,” and while she teased that she doesn’t expect to return next year, the thing that keeps making her come back is the character Murphy creates for her, so she can’t rule out a return eventually.

“It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know,” Paulson revealed to Watch What Happens Live about her future with the series. “I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She went on to add, “Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So, I don’t know.”

While she’s only sat out one season of the series, she did share earlier this year that she regrets having starred in Season 6, “Roanoke,” as she failed to connect with the character she played in that narrative as much as she had in other outings, as well as having just played Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

“I just [didn’t] care about this season at all,” Paulson revealed during The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.”

In addition to feeling personally obligated to participate in “Roanoke,” she also had contractual obligations to the series.

“I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” the actor pointed out. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story.”

She added, “As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.”

American Horror Story airs on Wednesdays on FX.

Are you hoping Paulson returns to the series for future seasons? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!