New Podcast Movie Ghostwriter Gets Trailer and Cover Art

Over the past decade, podcasts have become one of the most popular mediums when it comes to delivering audiences compelling content, with C13Features pushing the boundaries of the medium by offering up “podcast movies,” feature-length experiences that star top-tier talent and compelling narratives. Their latest podcast movie, Ghostwriter, stars Adam Scott and Kate Mara, which has just released a new trailer and cover art to tease the thriller experience. To get a taste of the mysterious new thriller, you can head here to listen to the all-new trailer before Ghostwriter premieres on podcast platforms on December 6th.

Per press release, “C13Features, the new podcast movie studio of Cadence13, a leading premium podcast company, and division of Audacy, today unveiled the trailer and cover art for its highly-anticipated feature Ghostwriter, starring Emmy-nominated actress Kate Mara and SAG Award-nominated actor Adam Scott,C13Features has partnered with Best Case Studios to co-produce.

“Ghostwriter is the second release from the groundbreaking new C13Features studio, following the success of Treat, starring Kiernan Shipka, which shot to #1 on both the Apple Podcast and Spotify Fiction charts.

“Ghostwriter, written by Alix Sobler, follows Kate Michaels (Kate Mara), a former journalist who reluctantly accepts a job ghostwriting a new murder mystery novel for an eccentric billionaire. Kate Michaels has been living a solitary life after a traumatic experience, but after pressure from her rational agent and candid best friend, she begrudgingly concedes that she needs the work. As she collaborates with the enigmatic James Webber (Adam Scott) on the project, she finds herself growing dependent on him and starts to suspect that something is wrong…deeply wrong. Will Kate be able to trust herself with James’ story, or even her own voice?

“Along with Mara and Scott, the cast of Ghostwriter includes Nicole Beharie, Tara Summers, Michael Laurence, Eileen Fogarty, Rudy Galvan, K. Todd Freeman, Aime Todd Kelly, Gulshan Mia, Danny McCarthy, and Lane Bajardi.

“Mara and Scott, along with Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, and Adam Pincus of Best Case Studios, will serve as Executive Producers on Ghostwriter.

“Kate Mara recently starred in and executive produced A Teacher, FX on Hulu’s most-watched series to date. Her career, spanning both film and television, includes appearances in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed House of Cards, for which she received an Emmy nomination, and Ridley Scott’s The Martian. She stars alongside Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver in upcoming drama, Call Jane.

“Adam Scott’s acclaimed film and television career includes starring roles in Big Little Lies, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Step Brothers, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Party Down. Scott is an Independent Spirit Award, Critics Choice Award, and SAG Award nominee, and will next star as the lead in Ben Stiller’s Severance for AppleTV+.”

Check out Ghostwriter when it premieres on podcast platforms on December 6th.

