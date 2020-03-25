New Spiral Photos Tease the Bloody New Chapter in the Saw Franchise

Though the film won’t be released on its previously set date of May 15th, new photos from Lionsgate’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw have been released to hold you over and keep your mind racing about the new film. Five new photos from the film have arrived online, teasing the blood that will be shed in the film and seemingly showing Chris Rock before or after he finds himself shackled to a pipe with a hacksaw as his only means of escape (as the trailer implies). Check them all out, along with a behind-the-scenes photo, and the official posters below!

Spiral follows brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner Detective William Schenk (Max Minghella), who take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Rock came up with the idea of the project’s plot and will also star.

The new film has been in the works for some years now, with Saw franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell previously revealing that Chris Rock had expressed interest to him on working in the franchise five years age, four years before Rock became attached to the project.

Though Whanell and James Wan who created the series aren’t involved, the movie will bring back heavy hitters from the franchise’s past. Director Darren Lynn Bousman stepped behind the camera for the film, marking his fourth film in the series while Jigsaw screenwriters Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger penned the script.

