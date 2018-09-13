‘Night of the Living Dead’ Returning to Theaters This October

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Night of the Living Dead will be returning to theaters for a two-night event. The event will be hosted by Fathom Events, which will be broadcasting a 4K restoration of the film.

Per the press release, “On Wednesday, October 24th, and Thursday, October 25th, only, Night of the Living Dead returns to nearly 600 movie theatres nationwide in a newly restored and remastered version presented by Fathom Events, Image Ten Inc. and Living Dead Media, in association with Janus Films and the Criterion Collection. Night of the Living Dead will play at 7 pm and 10 pm (local time) both days, presented through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Commemorating its 50th anniversary, Night of the Living Dead will be accompanied by a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of this iconic film. Tickets for Night of the Living Dead are available beginning today at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations can be found on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).”

It’s hard to overstate the impact that Romero’s film had on the world of horror, not only with his independent filming methods but also the ways in which his film would go on to define the “rules” for zombies, criteria that storytellers honor to this day, including AMC’s The Walking Dead.

“There are not many films that warrant the kind of attention Night of the Living Dead has received from the Museum of Modern Art, but there are also not many films whose influence remains so strong in global popular culture 50 years after it was made. George A. Romero’s film has never looked better, and we are proud to present this dazzling new restoration to film lovers and horror fans,” said Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas.

Steve Wolsh, CEO of Living Dead Media, added, “It’s been a two-year labor of love to bring this stunning version of Night of the Living Dead into theaters for the 50th anniversary. This movie was intended to be seen in a dark theater with a live audience, and this restoration gives fans and newcomers alike a chance to see the film as they’ve never seen it before.”

To stay up to date on all things related to Night of the Living Dead, you can visit the film’s Facebook page.

Visit www.FathomEvents.com to see which theaters near you will be screening the film on October 24th and October 25th.

Will you be checking out a screening of the film on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T PRNewswire]