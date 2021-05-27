Nightbreed Writer Shares Excitement for New Clive Barker TV Series

✖

Clive Barker's Cabal was previously brought to life as the feature film Nightbreed, but the ambitious and fantastical nature of the source material made for a difficult translation into a theatrical outing, with the concept now being developed as a TV series. Spiral: From the Book of Saw co-writer Josh Stolberg is one of the writers on the new TV series and, while he can't divulge many details about the project quite yet, recently shared just how excited he was to tackle the project, which has Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty attached to helm. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.

"I can't say much about that, what I will say, is it's in Michael's hands right now and we're really excited about the future of it," Stolberg detailed to ComicBook.com. "I'm a gigantic Clive Barker fan, we played around for a while on Weaveworld, as well, and there's nothing that he can't do. I'm really excited for both of those projects to find a home."

When the project was initially announced back in 2018, it was described as exploring "race relations in America, only the races are Humans and Monsters. It follows a group of underground half-human/half-monsters seeking to find a new refuge and home after their original hiding place is destroyed. Leading these efforts is a recently turned reluctant hero who not only is adjusting to his new supernatural status but also is dealing with the grief and mystery surrounding the death of his fiancée. Will this group band together despite being hunted and persecuted by humans who find their 'otherness' to be frightening?"

Stolberg's comments follow up on remarks Barker himself made about the project last fall.

"I'm producing the 'Bible,' is what they call it, which is I think ironic, but the 'Bible' for the Nightbreed series right now, and that's exciting because that's a series which has been in my head for the longest time," the author revealed to ComicBook.com. "I think we'll certainly see that next year, at least go into production next year. And we have Mike Dougherty who did, which was an awesome movie ... King of the Monsters. So we've got Michael on that. I'm very enthusiastic and optimistic about it."

The Nightbreed series isn't the only project Stolberg is working on, as he teased a few other exciting projects on the horizon.

"Right now I'm doing a movie for Dwayne Johnson for Netflix," the filmmaker confirmed. "It's a really, really cool kids, family adventure for Netflix and then I've got a horror movie that I'm hoping to shoot in the fall called Red Wedding that I wrote with my writing partner Pete [Goldfinger], that we did Spiral and Jigsaw together."

Are you looking forward to the Nightbreed series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!