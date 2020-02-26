Robert Englund Thinks A Nightmare on Elm Street Deserves a Prequel

No official plans for a new A Nightmare on Elm Street have been announced since 2010’s reboot, though Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund thinks delivering a prequel could be the most compelling way to continue the series. Englund starred in the first eight entries in the series, as well as the TV series Freddy’s Nightmares, with Jackie Earle Haley taking on the role for the reboot. Given how closely connected to the franchise and the character Englund is, it sounds as though, despite dismissing claims that he could fully take on the role for a possible sequel, he’d appreciate seeing his iconic character’s origins explored.

“I think that the franchise probably deserves a really good prequel,” Englund shared with SYFY WIRE. “There’s never been an entire movie devoted to Freddy before he was burned and the crimes and getting caught by the police and going on trial and getting away with killing children. We know that he was set free, so to me, the great part in the prequel is gonna be the lawyers, the lawyers that get him off. These ambulance-chasing lawyers (or whatever they are) that get Freddy off and then, of course, the ending would be the vigilante parents burning him. That would be the end of the movie, but I think there’s a great story there somewhere … I think it could sustain 90 minutes.”

The original 1984 film addressed the above details, with various sequels bringing to life some moments from Freddy’s past. In A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, audiences saw that Freddy was born in the aftermath of his mother being sexually assaulted by “100 maniacs,” though the actual father wasn’t identified.

In the 2010 reboot, the narrative alluded to the idea that Krueger was innocent of the crimes, almost making a devastating twist to the character’s mythology, only for the film to reveal that this was merely a misdirect.

If a prequel isn’t on the table, Englund is open to appearing in a sequel, but he would only want to appear in a cameo, as he doesn’t think he’s physically capable of fully embracing the intensity of Freddy anymore.

“If, for instance, they remade Part III [Dream Warriors], which is the biggest hit of the franchise, I would love to be invited to do a cameo,” the actor pointed out. “I think there’s a tradition in horror movies and in remakes for the cameo. It’s a certain kind of valentine to the fans and I know that there’s a part in [Dream Warriors where] the great Priscilla Pointer … played this sort of skeptical dream therapist in the group sessions. I think it would be fun for me to play that part if there was a remake … To have me not believe in collective nightmares. Having played Freddy, everybody’s favorite nightmare, I think it would be fun for me to play a guy that doesn’t believe in nightmares.”

Last year, Wes Craven’s estate regained the rights to the franchise and are reportedly seeking new pitches for continuing the series.

