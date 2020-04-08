Robert Englund Wishes We Got Another Freddy vs. Jason Instead of a Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot

Robert Englund last played Freddy Krueger in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, a crossover event between the A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th franchises, with the actor revealing that he wishes that crossover could have gotten a follow-up film instead of the franchise going the reboot route in 2010. That remake, which saw Jackie Early Haley taking on the iconic villain role, is the last entry the series has seen, leaving audiences to wonder what direction a new film could eventually take. The rights to the franchise currently sit with the estate of Wes Craven, who created the franchise, but no word has emerged about a new film being officially developed.

“I think that remakes were rushed,” Englund shared with Too Fab about iconic ’80s slasher series being less popular. “I know the remake on A Nightmare on Elm Street was premature. We should have done another Freddy vs. Jason film and then waited, they should have waited for five or 10 years. And I think it’s the same thing with Child’s Play.”

Much like A Nightmare on Elm Street, fans have also been waiting for a decade to get a new entry into the Friday the 13th franchise, with the actor noting that the films are so ingrained in pop culture and home theater technology is so advanced that there’s less desire to see those films on the big screen when they can be consumed more enjoyably at home.

“I think they’re so part of the culture and they’re being rerun so much and they’re available on DVD,” Englund added. “You pop in a Blu-ray, for instance, a Blu-ray with extras of Freddy vs. Jason, or Wes Craven’s New Nightmare and you put that on a 50-inch flat-screen. It looks better than when it came out in the movies. And if you’re a 12-year-old boy and you’re introduced to it, you’ll love it. You get it. So we don’t need to go after that generation yet.”

As fans wait to hear news of how A Nightmare on Elm Street will continue, we do know that Englund won’t be featured in a new film in any major capacity, having previously confirmed that he feels he’s too old to play Freddy, though he has expressed his interest in appearing in a cameo capacity.

